Texas Gardener - January-February 2021 - Page: 28

Beautiful,

Beneficial

Roselle

Top: Roselle calyxes

should be picked

before the the

flowerbuds open.

Bottom: Roselle is

a rich source of

antioxidants.

In 2008, Congress passed a farm bill that

defined specialty crops as “fruits and

vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture

and nursery crops (including floriculture).”

There are at least 325 different kinds of

agricultural crops which share the common

term “specialty crops.”

The United States Department of

Agriculture (USDA) counts crops as plants

cultivated for sale or subsistence. The

Cooperative Agricultural Research Center

(CARC) evaluates several specialty crops like

goji berry, pepino melon, Egyptian spinach,

Malabar spinach, purslane, grafted cucumber,

cocoyam and epazote (Mexican tea).

Many are unaware that Prairie View A&M

University’s College of

Agriculture and Human

Sciences (CAHS) is leading

the effort to identify and

grow high-value specialty

fruits and vegetable crops

for small Texas farmers and

home gardeners. According

to CAHS Research

Scientist Dr . Peter

Ampim, the University’s

specialty-crop research

program is an effective

and sustainable means of

support for Texas’s smallacreage

producers. The

overarching goal for these

specialty-crop initiatives is

to provide smallscale Texas

farmers with high-value

crop options to diversify

their farm operations and

increase their income.

Researchers identify

BY CLARENCE BUNCH, PH.D.

AgNR Program Leader

Prairie View A&M University Cooperative

Extension Program

College of Agriculture & Human Sciences

Photo : Clarence Bunch Photo : Rozenia Tony

market-niche crops to study and package to

give the producers science-based information.

Specifically, the Project Team, including

staff from CARC and Cooperative Extension

Program (CEP) Agriculture Natural Resoucre

(AgNR) Unit, evaluate candidate varieties of

small fruits, vegetables and herbs to determine

those suitable for our Texas conditions. CARC

develops best practices for their production

and training of farmers around the state on

all aspects of the specialty-crop enterprise,

including farm planning, diversification,

production and marketing.

HIBISCUS SABDARIFFA

While the specialty-crop program is

designed to increase sales

for small-farm producers,

much of what is being

learned can be enjoyed

by the home gardener.

For example , Hibiscus

sabdariffa ( commonly

called red sorrel, Jamaican

sorrel or roselle ) is

currently under evaluation

for its designation as an

additional specialty crop.

For the last few years,

CAHS researchers at Gov.

Bill and Vara Daniel Farm

and Ranch have been

growing and evaluating

Hibiscus sabdariffa ’ s

suitability as a specialty

crop for Texas growers.

Hibiscus sabdariffa is

a beautiful plant that is

incredibly versatile in the

kitchen. While many know

that the red calyxes (the

sepals of the flower that

enclose and support the

developing bud) are used

to make a bright, colorful,

tasty and healthful tea,

