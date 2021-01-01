It looks like javascript is disabled. In order to use this site, you must have javascript enabled.
After enabling javascript, please click here or reload the page.
Beautiful,
Beneficial
Roselle
Top: Roselle calyxes
should be picked
before the the
flowerbuds open.
Bottom: Roselle is
a rich source of
antioxidants.
In 2008, Congress passed a farm bill that
defined specialty crops as “fruits and
vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture
and nursery crops (including floriculture).”
There are at least 325 different kinds of
agricultural crops which share the common
term “specialty crops.”
The United States Department of
Agriculture (USDA) counts crops as plants
cultivated for sale or subsistence. The
Cooperative Agricultural Research Center
(CARC) evaluates several specialty crops like
goji berry, pepino melon, Egyptian spinach,
Malabar spinach, purslane, grafted cucumber,
cocoyam and epazote (Mexican tea).
Many are unaware that Prairie View A&M
University’s College of
Agriculture and Human
Sciences (CAHS) is leading
the effort to identify and
grow high-value specialty
fruits and vegetable crops
for small Texas farmers and
home gardeners. According
to CAHS Research
Scientist Dr . Peter
Ampim, the University’s
specialty-crop research
program is an effective
and sustainable means of
support for Texas’s smallacreage
producers. The
overarching goal for these
specialty-crop initiatives is
to provide smallscale Texas
farmers with high-value
crop options to diversify
their farm operations and
increase their income.
Researchers identify
BY CLARENCE BUNCH, PH.D.
AgNR Program Leader
Prairie View A&M University Cooperative
Extension Program
College of Agriculture & Human Sciences
Photo : Clarence Bunch Photo : Rozenia Tony
market-niche crops to study and package to
give the producers science-based information.
Specifically, the Project Team, including
staff from CARC and Cooperative Extension
Program (CEP) Agriculture Natural Resoucre
(AgNR) Unit, evaluate candidate varieties of
small fruits, vegetables and herbs to determine
those suitable for our Texas conditions. CARC
develops best practices for their production
and training of farmers around the state on
all aspects of the specialty-crop enterprise,
including farm planning, diversification,
production and marketing.
HIBISCUS SABDARIFFA
While the specialty-crop program is
designed to increase sales
for small-farm producers,
much of what is being
learned can be enjoyed
by the home gardener.
For example , Hibiscus
sabdariffa ( commonly
called red sorrel, Jamaican
sorrel or roselle ) is
currently under evaluation
for its designation as an
additional specialty crop.
For the last few years,
CAHS researchers at Gov.
Bill and Vara Daniel Farm
and Ranch have been
growing and evaluating
Hibiscus sabdariffa ’ s
suitability as a specialty
crop for Texas growers.
Hibiscus sabdariffa is
a beautiful plant that is
incredibly versatile in the
kitchen. While many know
that the red calyxes (the
sepals of the flower that
enclose and support the
developing bud) are used
to make a bright, colorful,
tasty and healthful tea,
28 TEXAS GARDENER • JANUARY/FEBRUARY • 2021 WWW.TEXASGARDENER.COM
Right click(Command + click) your mouse on the magazine pages to pop up a Quick Menu of the most used reader features:
To open up additional features, hover over or click on the arrow on the left. You can pin this pull-out menu to have it remain visible (or close by clicking on the push pin ). Included in this tab:
A: Our print feature relies on your web browser's print functionality - and how that browser communicates with your specific printer. If you note that pages are getting cut off, or you are having other issues when printing, it is likely that you need to adjust your printer's settings to scale to fit page.
Thank you for sampling the digital edition of Texas Gardener To continue reading this issue, you must be a subscriber.
If you are a subscriber, you must log-in before you can continue viewing the digital edition.
Click here to log-in
If you are not yet a subscriber:
Click here to join.